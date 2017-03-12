5:12 pm, March 12, 2017
Galloping moose surprises snowboarder on Colorado run

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 5:08 pm 03/12/2017 05:08pm
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A moose on the loose caught several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado.

Cheri Luther was snowboarding Friday when she saw the moose approaching, and she shot video of the large animal coming within feet of her.

Luther, who kept snowboarding, is heard saying, “Oh, my God, I don’t know where to go” before screaming as the moose runs by her.

Resort officials say no one was hurt, and the encounter is a good reminder that skiers and snowboarders share the mountain with wildlife.

In late December, a rare lynx strolled nonchalantly across the Purgatory resort in southwestern Colorado, walking through a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who stopped to take videos.

