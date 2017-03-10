5:36 pm, March 10, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Life & Style

Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Dog takes over as…

Dog takes over as tiger cubs’ ‘nanny’ at Cincinnati Zoo

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:22 pm 03/10/2017 05:22pm
Share
In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, zoo nursery keeper Michelle Kuchle and an Australian shepherd named Blakely interact with female Malayan tiger cubs Feb. 13, 2017, in the zoo's nursery in Cincinnati. The mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in after the three Malayan tiger cubs were born Feb. 3, 2017, and the 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body. (Lisa Hubbard/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo has called again on a canine to play the role of nanny for other animals’ babies.

The latest assignment for Blakely the Australian shepherd is to be a companion for three Malayan tiger cubs. Their mother’s maternal instincts didn’t kick in after their Feb. 3 birth, and zoo staffers have been caring for them.

The 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body.

Dawn Strasser, head of the Cincinnati Zoo’s nursery staff, says Blakely serves as “the adult in the room,” teaching them behaviors such as checking them when they get too rough or aggressive.

The cubs are expected to move into the zoo’s Cat Canyon this summer.

Blakely has helped raise baby cheetahs, wallabies, bat-eared foxes, and an ocelot, among other young animals.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Dog takes over as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Life & Style