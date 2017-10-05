With traffic lights out, Puerto Ricans cope with road snarls

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Vast stretches of Puerto Rico’s capital remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria — including its traffic lights.

That’s left San Juan a tangle of traffic jams and in some places what look like automotive games of chicken.

At the largest intersections police have been deployed to direct traffic.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that power has been restored to 9 percent of customers. The government’s hope is to have the power back on for a quarter of the island within a month’s time, and for the entire U.S. territory of 3.4 million people by March.

