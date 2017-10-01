201.5
San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 4:18 pm 10/01/2017 04:18pm
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz arrives at the San Francisco hospital during the evacuation of patients after an electrical plant failure, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory. Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration's hurricane response. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The mayor of Puerto Rico’s has long won attention as a hands-on leader, but this week Carmen Yulin Cruz rose to international fame as the target of Twitter attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

That includes a tweet Sunday calling her and others “politically motivated ingrates” in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The insult came after Saturday Night Live portrayed Cruz in a skit highlighting the latest controversy for one of Puerto Rico’s most powerful politicians and something of a divisive figure on the island.

There are admirers who praise Cruz’s sincerity, and detractors who call her overly dramatic. As mayor she has garnered plaudits for her attention to poverty and urban renewal, and also criticism as a micromanager.

Today her message to the world is: “One goal: saving lives.”

