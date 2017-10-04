201.5
Panama faces United States in World Cup qualifying showdown

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 12:03 pm 10/04/2017 12:03pm
United States defender Matt Besler works on a drill during a soccer training session, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Sanford, Fla. The United States hosts Panama in a World Cup qualifying match on Friday, Oct. 6. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Panama and the United States will play Friday chasing a berth in next year’s World Cup.

With two qualifying matches remaining, Mexico has already claimed one of three automatic berths from the CONCACAF region. Costa Rica is on the verge of clinching the second.

The other automatic berth is likely to go to either Panama or the United States. Honduras is a long shot.

The Americans are seeking their eighth straight World Cup berth. Panama is seeking its first.

The fourth-place team could also advance to the tournament in Russia if it wins a playoff next month against either Syria or Australia.

