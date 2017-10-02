201.5
Ecuador court orders vice president jailed in graft probe

By The Associated Press October 2, 2017 7:12 pm 10/02/2017 07:12pm
Demonstrators hold photos of Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa and current Vice President Jorge Glas outside the Supreme Court in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Ecuador's Supreme Court has ordered Glas held in jail while he is investigated for allegedly taking bribes from a Brazilian construction giant involved in a sprawling regional graft scandal. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Supreme Court ordered Monday that Vice President Jorge Glas be held in jail while he is investigated for allegedly taking bribes from a Brazilian construction giant involved in a sprawling regional graft scandal.

Judge Miguel Jurado accepted a request from prosecutors that Glas be detained to guard against any attempt to escape. Until Monday’s ruling Glas was been free but barred from leaving the country.

Glas went on Twitter to call the order an “infamous attack” but said he has faith the justice system will exonerate him.

Glas is highest-ranking official in Ecuador to be investigated for allegedly receiving some of the $33 million that the Odebrecht construction company has acknowledged paying in exchange for contracts. He denies any wrongdoing and has refused to resign.

