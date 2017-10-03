201.5
Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 366

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 11:37 am 10/03/2017 11:37am
A baby's crib stands behind a broken apartment wall, felled by an 7.1 earthquake on the Calzado del Hueso street in the Los Girasoles neighborhood in Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Across Mexico City, some 40 buildings collapsed in the earthquake and hundreds of others were so severely damaged they will either have to be demolished or receive major structural reinforcement. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials have raised the death toll of last month’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico to 366 people.

National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente says via Twitter that the total has increased by three.

The last remaining bodies are being recovered from a collapsed office building in Mexico City. The toll in the capital stood at 225 on Tuesday. There were also 74 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 15 in Mexico State, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

The Sept. 19 earthquake followed an even stronger magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck the southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, killing nearly 100 people.

