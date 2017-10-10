10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. OFFICIAL: VEGAS SHOOTER’S GIRLFRIEND ARRIVES IN US

Marilou Danley, considered a “person of interest,” arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from the Philippines and is by FBI agents, AP learns.

2. WHAT LAS VEGAS GUNMAN HAD HIDDEN IN HOTEL FOOD CART

Authorities say shooter Stephen Paddock put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody.

3. HOW THE SHOOTER UNLEASHED RAPID FIRE

He used “bump stocks,” attachments that allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon by unleashing an entire large magazine in seconds.

4. WHAT TRUMP SAID IN PUERTO RICO

The president congratulated hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico for escaping the higher death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina” but added “you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

5.ACTS OF HEROISM EMERGE IN STORIES OF MASSACRE’S VICTIMS

A woman recalled how her husband shielded her from gunfire only to die himself on their anniversary. A 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded.

6. US ORDERS 15 CUBAN DIPLOMATS TO LEAVE

The United States expelled 15 of Cuba’s diplomats to protest its failure to protect Americans from unexplained attacks in Havana, plunging diplomatic ties between the countries to levels unseen in years.

7. WHO IS KEY TO SUPREME COURT OUTCOME ON PARTISAN MAPS

Justice Anthony Kennedy’s vote almost certainly controls the outcome of a Supreme Court split on what could be its first ruling on redistricting plans that entrench one party’s control of a legislature or congressional delegation can violate the constitutional rights of the other party’s voters.

8. BEN & JERRY’S AGREES TO IMPROVE CONDITION FOR FARMWORKERS

The “Milk with Dignity” agreement assures the human rights of the workers at the company’s 80 or so Vermont dairy farms, many of which rely on immigrant labor.

9. YAHOO TRIPLES THE IMPACT OF ITS 2013 BREACH

Already the largest data breach in history, the company says it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year.

10. YANKEES BEAT TWINS IN AL WILD-CARD GAME

Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge homer and New York is rescued by their strong bullpen during an 8-4 victory over Minnesota.

