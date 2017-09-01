Miller-Uibo wins Diamond League 400 final to add to 200

BRUSSELS (AP) — Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her second Diamond League final in as many weeks, setting a world leading time in the 400 meters at the Van Damme Memorial to add to her 200 title.

It also gave the Bahamian $100,000 for her two victories.

After a disappointing world championships, where she stubbed her foot when leading in the 400 home straight before falling out of the medals, she got her revenge Friday.

Despite the cold and wet conditions following torrential rains, Miller-Uibo finished in 49.46 seconds, to beat the year’s previous best time set by Allyson Felix by .19 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser also beat the 50-second mark and set a Bahraini record of 49.88.

Miller-Uibo won the final of the 200 in a national record at the Zurich Weltklasse last week.

Earlier, Yohan Blake won the 100 meters, beating Michael Rodgers of the United States and fellow-Jamaican Julian Forte.

In the absence of recently retired Usain Bolt and world champion Justin Gatlin, 2011 world champion Blake rekindled some old form for a rare win, finishing in a modest 10.02 seconds as runners were slowed by the rain and cold at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Rodgers finished in 10.09 and Forte had 10.12.

On a tough night for athletes, Ivana Spanovic of Serbia won the long jump with 6.70 meters on her last attempt, sweeping past Lorraine Ugen of Britain, who missed out by 5 centimeters. World champion Brittney Reese of the United States finished only fifth.

