WHAT’S HAPPENING: Irma lashes Cuba, barrels toward Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Irma hammered Cuba with punishing winds and rain Saturday before ominously churning toward Florida, where massive evacuations were underway. Irma had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kilometers) and was centered about 175 miles (285 kilometers) southeast of Key West, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a midmorning update on Saturday. The storm left more than 20 people dead in the Caribbean.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR IRMA?

It’s looking more likely that the eye of powerful Hurricane Irma will strike the Keys, southwestern Florida and the Tampa Bay region starting Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strike the Sunshine State as a dangerous Category 4 storm. But Irma is so large that even if the eye is to the west, Southeast Florida – including the Miami metropolitan area – will get dangerous winds and water.

WHAT HAS IRMA DONE SO FAR?

Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with deafening winds and relentless rain. Homes were flooded homes, power was knocked out and roads were blocked by debris and fallen power poles. More than 20 people were killed across the Caribbean as Irma strafed the region, and destruction was widespread. Dutch officials said Irma damaged or destroyed 70 percent of St. Maarten island’s homes.

HURRICANE JOSE FOLLOWS CLOSELY BEHIND

Hurricane Irma is being closely followed by Hurricane Jose , which is likely to bring fresh misery to a number of islands wracked by Irma. Jose was described as a “dangerous” Category 4 storm. Hurricane warnings were in effect for the islands of Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

IRMA THREATENS U.S. SOUTHEAST

The Southeast is bracing for potentially far-flung impacts from Hurricane Irma. Forecasters say the storm could swamp the coast near Savannah and topple trees and power lines in Atlanta, Georgia. The entire Georgia coast was under a hurricane watch Saturday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency late Friday, ahead of the storm’s arrival.

IRMA-STORM SURGE

The biggest danger to life and property from Hurricane Irma could come from storm surge that forces seawater inland, which could topple houses, isolate residents who don’t evacuate and make drowning an imminent threat, the National Hurricane Center is warning.

