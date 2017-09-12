501.5
Venezuela leaders, opposition explore possibility of talks

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 8:05 pm 09/12/2017 08:05pm
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government and opposition say they will send delegates to explore the possibility of resuming talks in response to an invitation from the Dominican Republic.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sent an invitation Tuesday encouraging Venezuelan government and opposition leaders to participate in a new round of dialogue aimed at ending the nation’s upheaval.

President Nicolas Maduro said on state television that he is accepting the invitation and sending a delegation “within the next hours.”

In a statement, the opposition’s main coalition says it will send representatives in response to an invitation from the Dominican Republic’s president to discuss conditions needed for serious dialogue.

For now, the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable says no new dialogue has initiated.

