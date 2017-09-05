501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » US-Honduras Summary

US-Honduras Summary

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 7:56 pm 09/05/2017 07:56pm
Share
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
United States 0 1—1
Honduras 1 0—1

First half_1, Honduras, Quioto (Lopez), 27th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Wood (Morris), 85th minute.

Yellow cards_Claros, Hon; 20th; HFigueroa, Hon, 23rd; Beasley, US, 36th; Acosta, US, 61st; HFigueroa, Hon, 90th+2 minute. Red card_HFigueroa, Hon, 90th+2 minute.

Referee_Joel Aguilar, El Salvador. Linesmen_Juan Zumba, El Salvador; William Torres, El Salvador.

A_NA.

Lineups

United States_Brad Guzan; Graham Zusi (Geoff Cameron, 63rd), Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, DaMarcus Beasley (Paul Arriola, 62nd); Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe (Bobby Wood, 73rd); Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey

Honduras_Luis Lopez; Brayan Beckeles, Maynor Figueroa, Henry Figuerora, Ever Alvarado; Alfredo Mejia, Alexander Lopez (Carlo Costly, 64th), Romell Quioto (Oscar Boniek Garcia, 66th), Jorge Claros; Antony Lozano (Jonny Palacios, 83nd), Alberth Elis

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?