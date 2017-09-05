US-Honduras Summary

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras United States 0 1—1 Honduras 1 0—1

First half_1, Honduras, Quioto (Lopez), 27th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Wood (Morris), 85th minute.

Yellow cards_Claros, Hon; 20th; HFigueroa, Hon, 23rd; Beasley, US, 36th; Acosta, US, 61st; HFigueroa, Hon, 90th+2 minute. Red card_HFigueroa, Hon, 90th+2 minute.

Referee_Joel Aguilar, El Salvador. Linesmen_Juan Zumba, El Salvador; William Torres, El Salvador.

A_NA.

Lineups

United States_Brad Guzan; Graham Zusi (Geoff Cameron, 63rd), Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, DaMarcus Beasley (Paul Arriola, 62nd); Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe (Bobby Wood, 73rd); Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey

Honduras_Luis Lopez; Brayan Beckeles, Maynor Figueroa, Henry Figuerora, Ever Alvarado; Alfredo Mejia, Alexander Lopez (Carlo Costly, 64th), Romell Quioto (Oscar Boniek Garcia, 66th), Jorge Claros; Antony Lozano (Jonny Palacios, 83nd), Alberth Elis

