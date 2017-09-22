201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » UN ends disarmament in…

UN ends disarmament in Colombia as FARC honors slain rebel

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 8:07 pm 09/22/2017 08:07pm
Share
Former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia pay homage to slain rebel leader Jorge Briceno, known as Mono Jojoy, one of their most-prominent and despised military strategists, at his grave in a cemetery in southern Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Briceno was killed by the Colombian Army on Sep. 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

FUNZA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations has finished deactivating thousands of weapons and munitions that once belonged to demobilized leftist rebels in Colombia.

In a ceremony Friday attended by President Juan Manuel Santos but which was skipped by leaders of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the head of the U.N. mission in Colombia, Jean Arnault, said international observers spread across the country had collected a total of 8,994 firearms and more than 38 tons of explosives from the rebels.

A team of 15 German specialists needed six weeks to cut through the metal weapons so they can’t be fired ever again.

“The disarmament process is over,” said Santos after receiving a recently disabled AR-15 assault rifle that he called the “last gun” of the decades-long conflict.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?