Turmoil in Venezuela to vie for Pope’s attention in Colombia

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 12:04 am 09/01/2017 12:04am
In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo, a priest celebrates Mass for Venezuelan refugees living at the Center for Migrants run by Scalabrinian nuns in Bogota, Colombia. The nuns contemplated shuttering the 25-bed shelter, originally created for internally displaced Colombians, but now it’s bursting at the seams again due to a flood of Venezuelan refugees. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The brick-built Center for Migrants in Bogota opened its doors as a haven for families displaced by Colombia’s then-raging internal conflict. So as peace came within reach two years ago, its work seemed to be coming to an end and the Scalabrinian nuns contemplated shuttering the 25-bed shelter.

Now it’s bursting at the seams again, this time due to a flood of Venezuelan refugees.

The plight of so many struggling people from the neighboring nation is likely to steal at least some of Pope Francis’ attention when he arrives in Colombia Wednesday.

While the trip is meant as a celebration of Colombia’s historic peace deal, pressure is building on the first Latin American pontiff to speak out against the Venezuelan government for the turmoil in that country during his visit.

