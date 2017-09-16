501.5
Tropical storm warning for Los Cabos due to Hurricane Norma

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:33 am 09/16/2017 08:33am
People walk under a downpour on a flooded street in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Hurricane Max hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast as a Category 1 storm Thursday and was expected to move inland into Guerrero state, a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.(AP Photo/Bernandino Hernandez)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the resort-studded southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula due to Hurricane Norma, which is forecast to pass nearby in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is essentially stationary early Saturday but is expected to resume motion toward the north.

Norma’s maximum sustained winds are 75 mph (120 kph), just above the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is 260 miles (420 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas.

In the Atlantic, the center reports that Hurricane Jose is moving northwest and far from land, though tropical storm watches may be issued for the U.S. East Coast.

The center advises people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose’s progress.

