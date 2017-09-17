501.5
Top diplomat says closing US Embassy in Cuba ‘under review’

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 11:13 am 09/17/2017 11:13am
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. U.S. investigators are chasing many theories about what’s harming American diplomats in Cuba, including a sonic attack, electromagnetic weapon or flawed spying device. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana following unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats.

Tillerson says “we have it under evaluation” and that shuttering the embassy is “under review.” He says the issue is “very serious” regarding the harm some individuals have suffered.

Tillerson notes that the State Department has brought home some of the people affected.

At least 21 Americans have been medically confirmed to have suffered harm in Havana. Tillerson previously called it “health attacks” but the State Department now prefers to call them “incidents.” The cause and culprit haven’t been determined.

Tillerson spoke on CBS’ “Face the Nation” ahead of President Donald Trump’s trip to the U.N. General Assembly this coming week.

