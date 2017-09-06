The Latest: Pope arrives in Colombia to boost peace process

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The latest on Pope Francis’ visit to Colombia (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Colombia for a five-day visit in which he hopes to give an extra boost to the country’s peace process and encourage reconciliation after a decades-long guerrilla conflict.

Francis has arrived on a flight from Rome at Bogota’s military air base. He will greeted by President Juan Manuel Santos and Colombia’s national symphonic orchestra playing classics by Vivaldi and Beethoven as well as traditional cumbia music.

The visit has been a few years in the making but was delayed as the Colombian government’s negotiations with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia stretched on.

Francis was a big promoter of last year’s peace deal with the rebel group but in visiting Colombia he will have to be sensitive to the viewpoints of the large number of conservative Roman Catholics who voted against the accord in a nationwide referendum.

___

4:05 p.m.

Pope Francis has sent a telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump after flying over U.S. territory en route to Colombia.

The pontiff told Trump he was sending “warm greetings” to the U.S. and “invoking upon all of you almighty God’s abundant blessings.”

Francis is due in Bogota on Wednesday evening to start a five-day visit aimed at promoting reconciliation as Colombia implements a historic peace process with what was once the nation’s largest rebel group.

The pope also sent a message to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after traveling over the Andean nation.

The pope’s plane had to change its initial flight path to avoid the powerful Hurricane Irma now churning through the Caribbean.

___

2:45 p.m.

Pope Francis is sending a message to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the plane flying him to Colombia travels over the neighboring Andean nation.

In a telegram to Maduro Wednesday, Francis said he is praying that all those in Venezuela “promote paths of solidarity, justice and concord.”

A spokesman for the Vatican says the pope will have a brief greeting with Venezuelan bishops at the end of a Mass Thursday in Bogota.

Francis will be in Colombia for a five-day trip focused on consolidating peace as the nation puts an end to more than five decades of conflict with the country’s largest rebel group, but pressure has been building on the pope to speak out against the Venezuelan government.

___

11:55 a.m.

A nun who will rap the official hymn welcoming Pope Francis will be among the Colombians eager to greet the pontiff.

Maria Valentina de los Angeles will sing at the pope’s Mass on Thursday in Bogota’s Simon Bolivar park.

The 29-year-old from Cali raps while wearing a nun’s coif and tennis shoes and is part of a Catholic musical group.

Valentina and the group were selected from a contest that drew more than 400 musical acts all vying to sing for the pontiff.

She told The Associated Press Wednesday the pope’s trip to Colombia fills her with hope for the nation.

___

7:10 a.m.

Colombia’s top drug fugitive is showing his face for the first time on occasion of the Pope’s visit to the country. He’s publishing a video asking Francis to pray that his group be allowed to lay down its weapons as part of the country’s peace process.

The U.S. has offered a $5 million bounty for the capture of Dairo Usuga. But in the video released Wednesday he describes himself as a peace-loving, God-fearing peasant who was “forced for 30 years to carry weapons in his defense.”

He says he hopes the church can help “in our goal of abandoning our weapons.”

Usuga is the alleged head of the much-feared Gulf clan that has terrorized much of northern Colombia and is believed to be the nation’s largest drug-trafficking organization.

Usuga himself and many of his gunmen cycled through the ranks of leftist rebel groups and right-wing paramilitaries, but authorities consider the group to be devoid of any political ideology and have rejected its attempts to latch onto the peace process with leftist rebels.

In a second video also published on social media, Usuga says he and his men are willing to lay down their weapons in exchange for legal protection.

___

5:45 a.m.

Pope Francis says his pilgrimage to Colombia is aimed at helping the country along its “path of peace.”

Speaking to reporters aboard the flight that left Rome Wednesday morning for Bogota, Francis also asked for prayers for another South American nation, Venezuela, hoping it finds “good stability and dialogue with everyone.”

Promoting reconciliation is a key goal of Francis’ papacy.

Francis’ hopes for peace for Colombia were bolstered this week with the signing of a new cease-fire with a holdout rebel group.

