The Latest: Mexico newlyweds honeymoon in makeshift shelter

7:30 p.m.

In Mexico City, Jorge Daniel Huitzil and Erika Castillo Aparicio are spending their first night as husband and wife sleeping beneath a tarp in a makeshift quake shelter.

They had plans to tie the knot this week in a civil ceremony followed by a church service and a reception. But Tuesday’s deadly magnitude-7.1 earthquake turned their world upside down.

Their apartment building was damaged so severely that it’s too dangerous to live there, and the young couple wanted to postpone the nuptials. But then they learned they would lose their slot at city hall — and the 1,019 pesos (about $60) they had paid to reserve it.

A beaming Huitzil said Friday, bride at his side: “We were not able to cancel it, so we had our wedding today.”

4:10 p.m.

Mexico’s navy says it has rescued 115 people alive from the rubble of buildings in Mexico City that collapsed due to Tuesday’s deadly quake.

The navy also says in a statement that it has recovered 88 bodies.

About 1,300 navy personnel are taking part in rescue efforts in various parts of the Mexican capital, alongside other brigades including police, Red Cross workers and civilian volunteers.

Authorities raised the death toll to 293 on Friday.

3:15 p.m.

Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake to 293, with more than half the fatalities in the capital.

National Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente says there are 155 dead in Mexico City.

In a tweet Friday, Puente said the tolls remain unchanged elsewhere with 73 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico state, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

10:15 a.m.

Cristal Estrada is pacing back and forth with a blanket wrapped around her near the tent where she spent the night on the street in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood.

She is worried about her brother Martin, a 31-year-old accountant, who is believed to be in the remains of a seven-story office building across the street that collapsed in Tuesday’s earthquake.

Estrada says she’s frustrated that she can’t do anything herself to help remove the rubble. Rescuers continue to say there’s life in the wrecked building, but there’s no telling whether that includes her brother.

Estrada worries that “they do not have much time in there.”

Officials say scores of people have been rescued alive from collapse buildings, but at least 286 are known to be dead.

8:35 a.m.

Rescue efforts were suspended overnight at a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood as rain drenched the area and destabilized the pile of rubble.

Workers were eager to restart under overcast but dry conditions as soon as experts confirm it’s safe to do so.

Jose Gutierrez is a relative of someone believed to be in the wreckage of the building, and also a civil engineer.

He gathered other families of the missing amid an ad-hoc campsite of tents, tarps and plastic chairs on Friday to let them know what was going on.

A list of 46 names of missing people was attached to a nearby lamppost.

Gutierrez’s voice broke with emotion as he spoke: “My family is there. I want them to get out, so … we go onward.”

Rescuers from countries including the United States, Israel, Japan and Panama were at the site.

7:55 a.m.

Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake to 286, with more than half of them in the capital.

National Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente says 148 people are confirmed dead in Mexico City.

He reports in a tweet sent Friday that there were also 73 deaths in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

