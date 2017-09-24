201.5
The Latest: Mexico quake death toll rises to 318

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 11:30 am 09/24/2017 11:30am
Search and rescue workers remove a painting from a felled office building brought down by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, as others raise their arms as a sign for people to maintain silence during their search for survivors in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. As rescue operations stretched into day 5, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico’s earthquake (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has reached 318, with more than half of those in the capital.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday morning on Twitter that 180 people died in the capital.

There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

