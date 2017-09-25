201.5
The Latest: Mexico death toll rises to 324

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 8:34 am 09/25/2017 08:34am
A man joins others to pray in front a street altar near a collapsed building in Amsterdam Street in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. As rescue operations stretched into day 6, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico City’s major earthquake (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Mexican officials say the death toll in last week’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 324.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente says in a tweet that 186 of the deaths occurred in Mexico City. Seventy-three died in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca. The quake was centered in Puebla state, southeast of Mexico City.

At least 96 people also died in a magnitude 8.2 earthquake that hit off the southern Mexican coast on Sept. 7.

