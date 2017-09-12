The Latest: French president arrives in the Caribbean

PHILIPSBURG, St. Martin (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s devastation in the Caribbean (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Guadeloupe, the first step of his visit to French Caribbean islands hammered by Hurricane Irma.

Macron is meeting in Pointe-a-Pitre airport with rescuers and local authorities officials to discuss the support and aid they can bring to nearby St. Martin and St. Barts islands, the hardest-hit by the storm.

He’ll then be heading to St. Martin to meet with residents, and then to St. Barts.

Macron’s plane is bringing water, food and tons of medicines and emergency equipment. The president is also being accompanied by doctors and experts who will be in charge of evaluating the damage.

___

6:20 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is traveling to the Caribbean to oversee British aid to islands stricken by Hurricane Irma.

The Foreign Office says Johnson will arrive in Barbados on Tuesday and make trips to the heavily damaged British Virgin Islands and to Anguilla.

Johnson has rebuffed charges that Britain has been slow in its response to the catastrophic storm that caused severe damage to many islands.

Britain has already sent more than 700 soldiers and 50 police officers to the British Virgin Islands to help restore order there. A landing ship is in place and a Royal Navy ship will join it.

The foreign secretary plans to meet with governors and with officials leading recovery work.

He says Britain has made an unprecedented effort to help.

___

6:20 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit French Caribbean islands hammered by Hurricane Irma where residents have criticized the government for not doing enough to prepare them for the storm’s devastation.

Macron’s plane is bringing water, food and tons of medicines and emergency equipment. He will first visit Guadeloupe on Tuesday morning before heading to St. Martin to meet with residents, and then to St. Barts.

The president is also being accompanied by doctors and experts who will be in charge of evaluating the damage. St. Martin was one of the hardest-hit islands where 10 people were killed.

About 1,500 troops, police and emergency workers were on the ground to help islanders, and 500 others were expected to arrive in the coming days, according to French authorities.

___

4:40 a.m.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander says the scenes of devastation he witnessed on the Caribbean island of St. Martin in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma are the worst he’s ever seen.

In images broadcast by Dutch national network NOS, Willem-Alexander said he’s seen a lot of war zones in his life but never anything like this.

Willem-Alexander arrived on the island Monday and said he was encouraged to see residents already working together to rebuild the shattered capital, Philipsburg.

St. Martin is an island shared between a French territory and the former Dutch colony of St. Maarten, a largely autonomous part of the Dutch kingdom with a population of around 40,000.

Willem-Alexander is scheduled to fly Tuesday to the nearby Dutch islands of Saba and St. Eustatius, which also were hit by Irma, but suffered less damage than St. Martin.

___

2:45 a.m.

Hundreds of people across an island shared by Dutch St. Martin and French St. Martin are trying to rebuild the lives they had before Hurricane Irma hit.

Help was making it to the island, from the Dutch and French governments, other nations and private organizations. A French military ship with supplies was due to arrive Tuesday, coinciding with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Hundreds of tourists are still trying to leave the island, with dozens lining up outside the Princess Juliana Airport, where only five large letters of its name remains.

Amid a widespread power outage, many are struggling to maintain a semblance of the life they had before Irma as they fight off hunger and thirst.

___

