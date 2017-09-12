501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Smuggled Bengal tiger cub…

Smuggled Bengal tiger cub gets new playmate at San Diego Zoo

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 12:59 pm 09/12/2017 12:59pm
Share
File - This Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an agent holding a male tiger cub that was confiscated at the U.S. border crossing at Otay Mesa southeast of downtown San Diego. The Bengal tiger cub that a California teenager bought on the streets of Tijuana and was seized when he tried to bring it into the United States has a new playmate at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. A Sumatran tiger cub was flown from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, to join the other cub. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Bengal tiger cub that a California man bought on the streets of Tijuana and was seized when he tried to bring it home has a new playmate at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fgaslv ) a nine-week-old Sumatran tiger cub was flown from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Monday to join the other cub.

The cub bought in Tijuana was confiscated last month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found it inside an 18-year-old’s car.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials handed the male cat over to the care of the Safari Park.

Zoo officials have said the mother of the cub at the Washington Zoo had become increasingly aggressive to the male cub.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Latest News Latin America News Living News National News Real Estate News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?