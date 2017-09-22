201.5
Shawn Mendes talks about escaping earthquake, donates $100k

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 1:05 pm 09/22/2017 01:05pm
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mendes announced on Sept. 22, 2017, that he was launching an online fundraiser to help those affected by the Sept. 19 earthquake in Mexico. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

Shawn Mendes has launched an online fundraiser to help those affected by the Mexican earthquake just days after he escaped safely from the quake ahead of a planned show in Mexico City, an incident he called “pretty scary.”

The Canadian singer-songwriter and his manager, Andrew Gertler, have gotten things started with a $100,000 donation to the fundraiser on GoFundMe’s Crowdrise platform. The money will go to “directly to disaster relief in Mexico” via American Red Cross.

In an email to The Associated Press, Mendes said he was in his hotel getting ready for his show the next day when the quake hit.

“The whole building was shaking pretty severely, but we were fortunate to be somewhere that was structurally sound enough to withstand it,” he wrote. “At first I didn’t know what was happening, and then pretty quickly, after about 30 seconds, I clued in that it was an earthquake. Shortly after that we heard sirens and the emergency evacuation announcements from the hotel, and were able to make it down to the street safely.”

“There were just so many people out on the streets trying to stay safe and that had been evacuated from buildings, and as we were walking saw quite a few buildings that had collapsed facades, windows shattering on the streets,” he wrote.

The quake has reduced buildings to rubble in Mexico and left hundreds dead. Mendes said he sends his prayers to everyone effected and would love to return when he can.

“I want to come back as soon as possible. It is an incredible city and the people there are so strong and resilient,” he said.

___

This story corrects the name of the manager to Gertler, instead of Gensler.

____

Online: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/shawnmendes

