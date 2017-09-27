201.5
Prosecutor seeks lifting of Guatemalan president’s immunity

September 27, 2017
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s chief prosecutor is for a second time asking that President Jimmy Morales be stripped of his immunity, this time to allow an investigation into money that he appeared to receive from the army.

Chief prosecutor Thelma Aldama says she has asked the Supreme Court to allow the process to move forward so prosecutors can look into $61,000 that banking records indicate Morales received from the army.

Aldama said Wednesday it is too early to speak of any specific crime.

Last month, Aldama and the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission asked that Morales’ immunity be lifted for a campaign finance probe. Morales ordered the U.N. official expelled, but backed down and the Supreme Court let the request proceed to congress. But lawmakers voted twice against lifting his immunity.

