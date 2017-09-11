501.5
Pope blasts climate skeptics, cites ‘moral’ duty to act

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 9:22 am 09/11/2017 09:22am
Pope Francis talks to journalists during a press conference he held on board the flight to Rome, at the end of a five-day visit to Colombia, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Francis' visit to Cartagena got off to a rocky start when he banged his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers. The pontiff, who only had a hip-high bar to hold onto, lost his balance and suffered a bruised, black left eye and a cut on his eyebrow. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has sharply criticized climate change skeptics, saying history will judge those who failed to take the necessary decisions to curb heat-trapping emissions blamed for the warming of the Earth.

Francis was asked about climate change and the spate of hurricanes that have pummeled the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean recently as his charter plane left Colombia and flew over some of the devastated areas.

He said: “Those who deny this must go to the scientists and ask them. They speak very clearly” — referring to experts who blame global warming on man-made activities.

Francis said scientists have clearly charted what needed to be done to reverse course on global warming and said individuals and politicians had a “moral responsibility” to do their part.

