501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » NYC tries fencing in…

NYC tries fencing in often-violent Caribbean celebration

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 8:55 am 09/03/2017 08:55am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Before sunrise Monday, tens of thousands of costumed, paint-slathered revelers will gather on the streets of Brooklyn for a joyous Caribbean celebration rooted in emancipation.

This year, though, they’ll be doing it behind police barricades and metal detectors.

Brooklyn’s version of the Caribbean carnival is called J’ouvert (joo-VAY’).

It’s been held for decades in the pre-dawn darkness on Labor Day, but there was talk of canceling this year’s party because of violence accompanying the event.

The celebration will go on, but a traditional steel band procession has been moved from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Police have also added strict security layers that don’t sit well with some longtime merrymakers.

But the musicians, dancers and costumed troupes at the heart of J’ouvert say they are committed to the event.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Latest News Latin America News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?