New probe says death of Argentine prosecutor a homicide

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 3:57 pm 09/22/2017 03:57pm
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of forensic investigators has given a prosecutor a new report on the death of a prosecutor investigating Argentina’s worst terrorist attack. A source says it concludes he was a victim of homicide — and didn’t kill himself.

The report submitted Friday by a team led by Argentina’s border police marks a shift from previous court-ordered investigations that concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to prove someone else shot Alberto Nisman in the head.

Nisman was found dead in his apartment in 2015, days after accusing then-President Cristina Fernandez of helping Iranian officials cover up Iran’s alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center.

An official at the prosecutor’s office confirmed the homicide conclusion, but spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s not yet publicly available.

