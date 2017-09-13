501.5
Mujica’s wife assumes vice presidency in Uruguay

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 2:20 pm 09/13/2017 02:20pm
Uruguay's newly named Vice President Lucia Topolansky leaves Senate chambers with her husband former President Jose Mujica, after presiding over a session in her new role, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Vice President Raul Sendic resigned Wednesday amid allegations of corruption and was replaced by Topolansky, the first woman in Uruguay to hold that position. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — The wife of former President Jose Mujica has become Uruguay’s vice president.

Lucia Topolansky took over the post Wednesday after lawmakers accepted Jose Sendic’s resignation amid corruption accusations.

Topolansky is a former guerrilla who was imprisoned and later rose through the political ranks to become a lawmaker. She will also head the Senate and the congress’ general assembly.

Sendic announced his departure over the weekend amid allegations of corruption stemming from purported credit-card misuse during his tenure as head of state oil company ANCAP.

Under the constitution, Sendic should be replaced by the senator who received the most votes in the last elections. That person is Mujica. But the former president is ineligible due to a prohibition on presidential re-election.

The senator next in line is his wife.

