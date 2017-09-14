501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Jurors in Menendez trial…

Jurors in Menendez trial hear more testimony on free flights

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 3:59 pm 09/14/2017 03:59pm
Share
Sen. Bob Menendez waves to reporters while arriving at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy donor have heard more testimony about trips the New Jersey Democrat took at the donor’s expense.

Two pilots testified Thursday that they flew Menendez on private planes paid for by the donor, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Prosecutors say the flights were part of a pattern of bribery by Melgen to get Menendez to lobby government officials on behalf of his business interests.

They contend Menendez pressured the officials over Melgen’s dispute with the government over Medicare billing and Melgen’s contract to provide port security equipment for the Dominican Republic.

Menendez and Melgen have denied the allegations and say the gifts were between friends and weren’t part of a bribery arrangement.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?