Menendez jurors hear descriptions of upscale resorts

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 3:35 pm 09/18/2017 03:35pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and a wealthy donor have heard descriptions of trips to upscale Dominican Republic resorts that Menendez took on the donor’s dime.

Prosecutors allege they were part of a bribery agreement between the Democratic senator and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen. Both men deny the allegations.

Witnesses testified Monday about Punta Cana and Casa de Campo, where Melgen has a villa.

Jurors also heard that Melgen spent more than $20,000 to charter a private jet in 2007 when Menendez traveled back to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and Melgen’s plane was unavailable.

Defense attorneys contend the favors were merely evidence of the long-term friendship between the two.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
