Man charged after 2 killed when van sped into US from Mexico

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 9:54 am 09/20/2017 09:54am
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2014, file photo cars wait to enter the United States from Tijuana, Mexico through the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego. Federal authorities say two people were hit by a car and killed as they sprinted from a van that sped across the border from Tijuana, Mexico, into San Diego County. Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials have charged an accused human smuggler after two people were hit by a car and killed as they sprinted from a van that sped across the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, into San Diego County.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2w6QOyB) that Jorge Luis Martinez Hernandez was charged Monday with smuggling resulting in death and smuggling for financial gain. It wasn’t immediately known if Hernandez, a Mexican national, has an attorney.

Officials say the van with nine people inside sped through San Ysidro Port of Entry and stopped on the U.S. side early Sunday.

As the van’s occupants ran, an oncoming car fatally struck two of them.

The newspaper reports Martinez told investigators that he was going to be paid $1,000 for each unauthorized immigrant he guided into the U.S.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

