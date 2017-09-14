501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Hurricane Max forecast to…

Hurricane Max forecast to hit southern Mexico, near Acapulco

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 9:47 am 09/14/2017 09:47am
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Max strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and was forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state, a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado. It warned that Max could still strengthen a bit before reaching land and threatened to bring “life-threatening flooding (and) rainfall” to Guerrero and Oaxaca states.

Max had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning. The storm was located about 55 miles (85 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco and was heading toward the east at 6 mph (9 kph).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?