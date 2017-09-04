501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Hurricane Irma strengthens to…

Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 4 storm

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 10:52 pm 09/04/2017 10:52pm
2 Shares

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean.

The storm’s center is 410 miles (660 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters) as the storm draws closer.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts, the British and U.S. Virgin islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

Harvey aftermath: Days after the storm, flooding devastation continues (Photos)

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm’s catastrophic damage.

More News

Topics:
Caribbean Hurricane Irma Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?