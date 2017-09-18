501.5
Gunmen kill 2 state investigators, child in Cancun

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 11:37 am 09/18/2017 11:37am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Cancun say gunmen have killed a married couple who were investigators for the state prosecutor’s office, as well as a child who was with them.

Quintana Roo state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen says that the investigators were leaving a restaurant when they were shot on Saturday, their day off. Officials did not identify the child.

Pech Cen said in a statement Sunday that the man was a commander who had had success against criminal cells. He said the commander had received threats recently and was killed because of his work.

In January, gunmen attacked the state prosecutor’s office in Cancun, killing four people.

