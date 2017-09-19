201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Cuba again denies role…

Cuba again denies role in ‘health attacks’ on US diplomats

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 6:51 pm 09/19/2017 06:51pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Cuban government has again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana.

At a meeting on law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Tuesday, Cuba’s top diplomat for the Americas said Cuba has never and would never commit or allow what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has described as “health attacks.”

In a statement, the Cuban embassy in Washington says the government has ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for cooperation from U.S. authorities.

At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?