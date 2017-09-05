501.5
Colombia says nation’s top drug fugitive eyes surrender

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president says the country’s top drug fugitive has expressed interest in turning himself and ending a life on the run with a $5 million U.S. reward offered for his capture.

President Juan Manuel Santos says Dairo Usuga sent word that he is interested in surrendering Sept. 3. Usuga’s top lieutenant was recently killed in an encounter with security forces.

Santos did not provide further details Tuesday. But his vice president said Usuga sent authorities a document that his Gulf clan would likely make public soon.

Some 1,500 members of Colombia’s security forces have been tracking the Gulf clan’s top leaders for over two years. The group is the nation’s largest drug-trafficking organization.

