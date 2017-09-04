Brazil prosecutor probes wrongdoing in his office, top court

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top prosecutor said Monday that he was investigating potential wrongdoing in his own office and at the country’s highest court.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot told reporters a recorded conversation between two executives who have given plea bargain testimony in a widespread corruption case implied a prosecutor meddled in plea deals. The recording also mentioned the Supreme Federal Tribunal.

Janot cautioned that the recording of the executives from meatpacking giant JBS offered no proof but said the allegations needed to be looked into.

In a twist, he said the people speaking did not appear to know they were being recorded, even though the audio was handed to the prosecutors by their defense team. The information contained in the recording had not previously been revealed as part of the executives’ plea bargains, and Janot also said he would investigate whether they withheld the material.

That could lead to their deals being canceled and their immunity from prosecution being revoked.

Brazil’s widespread corruption probe has relied heavily on plea bargain deals like the one signed with JBS executives, and Janot was careful to say that the recording did not affect any evidence the executives have given.

Testimony by former JBS executive Joesly Batista has implicated President Michel Temer in alleged corruption. Janot even filed a formal charge against Temer, but Congress declined to accept the charge. Janot is expected to file more charges in the coming days or weeks against the president.

