501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Maria a growing threat…

Maria a growing threat to storm-battered Caribbean

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 11:22 am 09/17/2017 11:22am
Share

Hurricane season roars on, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center has some notes.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The hurricane-battered islands of the Caribbean are facing yet another storm threat: Forecasters said Sunday that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane on Tuesday.

Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria was likely to grow into a hurricane on Sunday and swell into major hurricane status by midweek as it heads for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Sunday morning. It was centered about 450 miles (720 kilometers) east-southwest of the Lesser Antilles and was heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Meanwhile, long-lived Hurricane Jose was moving northward off the U.S. Atlantic Seaboard, kicking up dangerous surf and rip currents. But it wasn’t expected to make landfall.

It was centered about 355 miles (575 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving north at 9 mph (15 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph).

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma’s threat to Mexico’s Los Cabos area appeared to be easing. Forecasters said the storm was weakening and its center was likely to remain offshore.

The storm had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) and it was centered about 145 miles (230 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas. That area was hit two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.

The Baja California Sur state government readied storm shelters and canceled classes for Monday as well as calling off a Mexican Independence Day military parade in the state capital, La Paz.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee slipped back to tropical depression force in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Otis was gaining force fall out in the Pacific. Neither threatened land.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best area universities
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 17-23
Today in History: Sept. 17
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore