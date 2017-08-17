501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Video threatens Mexico columnist…

Video threatens Mexico columnist who covers organized crime

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:32 am 08/17/2017 10:32am
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is condemning a chilling video threat targeting a journalist for a national outlet and demanding an investigation.

The short video that circulated online Wednesday shows a hand holding a revolver firing at a target with an image of El Universal columnist Hector De Mauleon’s face.

It warns that a sentence is about to be carried out and that “death has come for you.”

In a statement Thursday, the commission expresses “its concern over the constant death threats” against de Mauleon. El Universal reports that the Attorney General’s Office has opened a probe.

De Mauleon has received previous threats after penning columns about organized crime in Mexico City.

Seven journalists have been killed this year in Mexico, the deadliest country in the world for journalists.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?