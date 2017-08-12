501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Trump says he's open…

Trump says he’s open to military intervention in Venezuela

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 2:54 am 08/12/2017 02:54am
Share
President Donald Trump walks out with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and national security adviser H.R. McMaster to speak to members of the media following their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing concern over the growing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and not ruling out military action as a response.

Trump told reporters Friday that all options remain on the table in response to anti-democratic actions in Venezuela, including military intervention.

Venezuela’s defense minister called Trump’s talk of a military intervention an act of “craziness” and “supreme extremism.”

The Trump administration has already placed sanctions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and numerous other current and former Venezuelan officials in the wake of a crackdown on opposition leaders.

The White House says it’s rejected a request by Maduro to speak to Trump, saying restoring democracy must come first.

Venezuela is home to the world’s largest oil reserves and is the third largest petroleum supplier to the U.S.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News Trump Venezuela World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?