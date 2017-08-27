501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Trump says Canada, Mexico…

Trump says Canada, Mexico being “very difficult” on NAFTA

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 10:45 am 08/27/2017 10:45am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks with his U.S. Secret Service protective detail as he waves before he departs on Air Force One in Yuma, Ariz. Some local officials in the border city of Yuma have expressed disappointment in the brevity of President Trump's visit, which they were hoping would give the community a higher profile on the national stage. The Yuma Sun reports that the initial plans for Trump's visit included a visit to the border and possible meetings with farmers and local politicians, but that didn't happen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Canada and Mexico of being “very difficult” at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal.

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the “worst trade deal ever made.”

Trump said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would “end up probably terminating” NAFTA “at some point.”

The U.S., Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

Trump is also taking to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it “through reimbursement/other.” Mexico has repeatedly said there’s no chance of that happening.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?