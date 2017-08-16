501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Trial for Guatemala ex-officials…

Trial for Guatemala ex-officials in deadly youth home fire

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:34 pm 08/16/2017 07:34pm
Share
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Social Welfare Secretary Carlos Rodas is escorted by police after his detention at a police station in Guatemala City. A judge ordered on Aug. 16, 2017 that Rodas and one other former official be put on trial for their roles in the fire at a children's shelter that killed 40 girls. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge in Guatemala has ordered two ex-officials to stand trial in connection with the death of 41 girls in a fire at a state-run home for troubled youth.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Carlos Rodas and Anahi Keller will face charges of mistreating minors, dereliction of duty, abuse of authority and manslaughter. They are former secretary and deputy secretary, respectively, of the Social Welfare agency.

Former home director Santos Torres will also be tried on similar charges.

All three have proclaimed their innocence and say they fulfilled the duties of their positions.

The fire broke out March 8 at the home. The girls were allegedly locked inside a room and died of burns and smoke inhalation.

The previous day several had escaped after allegedly suffering abuse at the facility.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?