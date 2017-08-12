The Latest: Mercosur opposes ‘military option’ on Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The South American trade bloc Mercosur is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion of a possible “military option” to deal with the crisis in Venezuela.

The bloc consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay says in a statement Saturday that “the only acceptable means of promoting democracy are dialogue and diplomacy.”

It adds that “the repudiation of violence and any option that implies the use of force is inalienable and constitutes the fundamental basis for democratic coexistence.”

Mercosur has also been critical of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s creation of an all-powerful special assembly. Last week the bloc suspended Venezuela indefinitely for failing to uphold democratic norms.

___

12:35 p.m.

The government of Colombia is also rejecting President Donald Trump’s suggestion of a possible “military option” to resolve the deepening crisis in Venezuela.

The Foreign Ministry says in a statement that it condemns “military measures and the use of force,” and that all efforts to resolve Venezuela’s crisis should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty.

President Juan Manuel Santos has called his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro a dictator and held out the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations if Maduro doesn’t reverse course on measures seen as increasingly authoritarian.

Saturday’s statement by the Foreign Ministry reiterated concerns about a “breakdown in the democratic order” in Venezuela and called for the U.N. secretary-general to help negotiate a solution.

The reaction from Washington’s staunchest ally in South America comes a day before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Colombia to begin a four-nation tour of the region.

U.S. officials previewing the trip before Trump’s remarks said Venezuela is expected to feature prominently in Pence’s discussions with leaders.

___

12:25 p.m.

Venezuela’s government is energetically rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk of a potential “military option” to resolve the country’s political crisis, calling it the most egregious act of belligerence against Venezuela in a century and a threat to Latin America’s stability.

The response came in a statement read Saturday by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in a meeting with foreign diplomats. They included Lee McClenny, the head of the U.S. embassy in Caracas.

Arreaza called Trump the “boss of the empire” and said his comments fit a pattern of aggression against Venezuelan sovereignty and violate international law and the U.N. charter.

Arreaza accused Washington of seeking to destabilize and divide Latin America and the Caribbean. He also thanked several governments, including ones recently critical of President Nicolas Maduro, for condemning Trump’s comments.

Arreaza called on “good-minded” Venezuelans to put aside their political differences and unite in rejecting Trump’s comments.

___

11:55 a.m.

The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela has arrived to hear what is likely to be a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump’s talk of a possible “military option” to resolve the country’s political crisis.

A straight-faced Lee McClenny walked into the colonial government building known as the Yellow House in Caracas on Saturday along with other foreign diplomats for a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. He did not make any comments.

Following the meeting Arreaza is expected to deliver a government statement responding to Trump’s remarks, which have been panned by government allies as a dramatic escalation of the country’s political conflict.

The United States and Venezuela have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010. McClenny has been serving as charge d’affaires in Caracas since 2014.

