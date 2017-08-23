The Latest: Venezuela blasts Panama visa restriction

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political confrontation (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Venezuela’s government is new rules by Panama that requiring visas for Venezuelan travelers.

President Juan Carlos Varela on Tuesday ordered Panamanian authorities to impose the travel restrictions by Oct. 1 to protect the Central American economy from a flood of Venezuelan immigrants. He said they’ve been taking jobs from Panamanian workers.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza says his government reserves the right to adopt retaliatory measures. He asserts that Varela was acting on instructions given by Vice President Mike Pence during a visit this month.

Varela said President Nicolas Maduro’s increasingly authoritarian rule is likely to force more Venezuelans to flee home. Similar visa requirements are being considered by Venezuela’s neighbors in the Caribbean.

