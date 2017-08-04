501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » The Latest: Vatican urges…

The Latest: Vatican urges calm in Venezuela

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:40 am 08/04/2017 08:40am
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2009, file photo, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma addresses the Commission of External Relationships in Brazil's Senate in Brasilia two days before the commission votes on the entrance of Venezuela into the Mercosur trade block. Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Ledezma, were taken from their homes in the middle of the night by state security agents on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in President Nicolas Maduro's first moves against his enemies since a widely denounced vote giving his government nearly unlimited powers. Allies of former Caracas Mayor Ledezma posted video online of a man who appeared to be the opposition leader being taken by state security as a woman screams for help for neighbors. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis over installation of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Pope Francis is inviting the faithful worldwide to pray for Venezuela and its people, and the Vatican is urging the government to refrain from initiatives to overhaul the constitution and for security forces to avoid using “excessive force” amid protests.

The Holy See on Friday expressed “deep worry for the radicalization and worsening” of Venezuela’s political crisis and for the rising toll of casualties and prisoners from anti-government clashes.

It says Francis is closely following the crisis’ “humanitarian, social, political, economic and also spiritual” developments. The Vatican asked all political players, especially the government, to assure “full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms” as well as Venezuela’s constitution.

President Nicolas Madura is pushing for a revised constitution and all-powerful constituent assembly. The Vatican asked that that initiative be “avoided or suspended.”

___

8:20 a.m.

A prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has been returned to his home after spending several days jailed.

The wife of Antonio Ledezma says on social media that the former Caracas mayor arrived home before dawn Friday.

Security forces forcibly entered Ledezma’s apartment before dawn Tuesday and took him to a military prison. Officials accused him of violating the terms of his house arrest by posting anti-government messages on social media.

Also hauled back to jail for the same reason was opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez.

Foreign governments condemned the decision to jail both men, saying it could be the start of a new wave of repression against President Nicolas Maduro’s opponents following a vote Sunday to choose delegates to a special assembly to rewrite the nation’s constitution.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News Social Media News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?