The Latest: Guatemala prosecutor backs targeted UN official

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 9:12 am 08/28/2017 09:12am
A demonstrator holds images of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, left, and his Vice President Jafeth Cabrera that reads in English: "Guilty! Resign now!" during a protest outside the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, as Morales stands firm on his decision to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission. On Friday, the U.N. commission announced they were seeking the removal of Morales' immunity to pursue an investigation into campaign finance violations. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the effort by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption agency (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Guatemala’s chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana says she’s giving unconditional support to the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission who the president has ordered to leave the country.

Adana issued a statement late Sunday saying the Constitutional Court’s order suspending the president’s expulsion order for Ivan Velasquez must be obeyed. She’s worked closely with Velasquez.

President Jimmy Morales plunged the country into a constitutional crisis Sunday by standing firm on his order to remove Velasquez even after the court suspended the order.

Now Guatemalans will watch the courts closely to see what the definitive ruling is on Velasquez and whether Morales’ immunity will be lifted as Aldana and Velasquez requested on Friday.

