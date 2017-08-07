501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Puerto Rico makes it…

Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 10:11 am 08/07/2017 10:11am
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke inside a vehicle if one of the passengers is younger than 18.

The island’s Health Department said Sunday that violators will face a $250 penalty. Officials said 10 percent of money collected from those fines will go to the pediatric center at Puerto Rico’s largest public hospital.

The island banned smoking in all public and certain private places in 1993.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?