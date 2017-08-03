501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Puerto Rico gov vows…

Puerto Rico gov vows to fight possible furloughs amid crisis

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:45 pm 08/03/2017 05:45pm
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is making a last-ditch effort to persuade a federal control board that furloughing tens of thousands of government workers would be an unnecessary blow to the U.S. territory’s struggling economy.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello spoke at a Thursday news conference hours before the board that oversees the island’s finances is scheduled to vote on whether to order furloughs and other measures to rein in spending by the debt-laden government, whose revenues have been strained by a 10-year recession.

Rossello says Puerto Rico has nearly $1.8 billion in cash, which he says is far more than what the board has required for avoiding furloughs. He has vowed to go to court to fight any furloughs, which he says would have a $600 million negative economic impact.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?