501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Paraguay joins Argentina-Uruguay in…

Paraguay joins Argentina-Uruguay in Cup bid; Chile may, too

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:51 pm 08/31/2017 07:51pm
Share
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Uruguay's Luis Suarez pose for pictures wearing the number 20 and 30 as the support the candidacy of Uruguay and Argentina for the 2030 World Cup before a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay plans to join Argentina and Uruguay in a regional bid to host the centenary World Cup in 2030. And it may not end there, with neighbor Chile interested in joining the South American effort.

Paraguay president Horacio Cartes and the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, announced the plan Thursday.

“I’m confirming that we are in agreement — the presidents of Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay — to fight for the right to host the 2030 World Cup,” Cartes posted on Twitter.

Fernando Caceres, Uruguay’s sports secretary, told The Associated Press that Chile is considering joining the other three countries.

“Chile also has asked to join the 2030 bid, but Paraguay has shown the most enthusiasm and determination in joining us,” Caceres said. “Anyway, officially it’s still only Uruguay-Argentina 2030.”

Argentina and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930, have long been expected to seek hosting rights for a tournament likely to feature 48 teams playing in at least 12 stadiums.

Dominguez said the game venues would be decided later by a commission if the bid succeeds. It’s likely the majority of matches would be in Argentina, which is the largest country and has the most football stadiums.

European soccer federations will also be eligible to bid, and one option could unite England and other British members of FIFA.

A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is already favored to host the 2026 World Cup.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?