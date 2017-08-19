501.5
Olympic champ Simone Biles back in gym as she weighs options

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 2:49 pm 08/19/2017 02:49pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is back in the gym. Just don’t call it a comeback. At least, not yet.

Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Games, says she is just testing the waters as she considers a return to competition. The 20-year-old has spent the year since Rio de Janeiro taking a break from the sport and says she is in no hurry to make any sort of concrete decision.

Biles joked she has done little more than walk her dog since she left Brazil, though that’s hardly true. She competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and wrote a book while crisscrossing the country on a post-Olympic tour.

If she gets serious about a return, Biles will have to search for a new coach after longtime mentor Aimee Boorman took a job in Florida last fall.

